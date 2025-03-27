Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Invests $3.33 Million in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 73.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,125,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $323.98 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $262.32 and a one year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.69 and its 200 day moving average is $308.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.69.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

