Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.29 EPS

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.29), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 128.85% and a negative return on equity of 60.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.16) earnings per share. Canaan updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Canaan Stock Performance

Canaan stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. 6,403,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,269,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. Canaan has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $271.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a report on Thursday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canaan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

