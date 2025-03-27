Chardan Capital Forecasts iBio’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of iBio in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 24th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for iBio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised iBio to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

iBio Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of iBio stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. iBio has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iBio

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iBio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of iBio worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at iBio

In other news, Director David Arkowitz purchased 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,999.04. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

