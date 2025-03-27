Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.0 days.

Chervon Stock Performance

CHRHF remained flat at $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. Chervon has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.17.

About Chervon

(Get Free Report)

Chervon Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chervon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chervon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.