Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Short Interest Update

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.0 days.

Chervon Stock Performance

CHRHF remained flat at $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. Chervon has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.17.

About Chervon

Chervon Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, and Others segments.

