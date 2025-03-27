Christian Kleinerman Sells 7,908 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 7,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $1,223,130.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 600,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,899,751.44. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,765 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $586,172.85.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $100,859.40.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $2,576,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total value of $2,797,500.00.

Shares of SNOW opened at $159.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Wedbush set a $210.00 target price on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.08.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

