Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.360-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.3 billion-$10.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.3 billion. Cintas also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.36-4.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.79.

Get Cintas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $204.71 on Thursday. Cintas has a 52 week low of $162.16 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.89. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cintas will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cintas stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.