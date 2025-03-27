Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Position Reduced by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,198,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,071 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $88,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,844 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 18,135,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,909,000 after buying an additional 559,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,613,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,972,000 after buying an additional 1,585,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 38.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,341,000 after buying an additional 1,009,548 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after acquiring an additional 187,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

CWAN opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 62,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,878,833.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,338.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $497,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 358,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,528,983.16. The trade was a 4.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,510 shares of company stock worth $18,688,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWAN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

