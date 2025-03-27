Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and traded as low as $20.06. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 15,467 shares traded.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 7.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.