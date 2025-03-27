Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and traded as low as $20.06. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 15,467 shares traded.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 7.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.