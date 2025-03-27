Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a growth of 264.4% from the February 28th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

Coloplast A/S stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,859. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Coloplast A/S had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coloplast A/S will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLPBY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Coloplast A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

