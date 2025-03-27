Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,279,813,000 after buying an additional 2,270,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,709,601 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,227,591,000 after acquiring an additional 838,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 30,364,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,268,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,762 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $895,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $743,681,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.37 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

