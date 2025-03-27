Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 199.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CorVel were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 193.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $111.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 1.06. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.36.

Insider Activity at CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

In other CorVel news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.48, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,772,720. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,523 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $182,089.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,497.52. This represents a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $3,824,115. Insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CorVel

About CorVel

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.