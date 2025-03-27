Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 120 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 23.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 234.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 0.4 %

BCC opened at $100.94 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $155.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

