Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 768 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Amentum were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amentum by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amentum

In other news, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amentum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

