Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.22, but opened at $17.69. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 122,787 shares traded.

The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 25.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 52,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 496,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 180,057 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

