Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Alexander Davern Purchases 2,000 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Alexander Davern bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.06 per share, with a total value of C$16,117.24.

Alexander Davern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Alexander Davern purchased 3,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,586.42.

On Friday, March 21st, Alexander Davern acquired 3,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.92 per share, with a total value of C$23,758.02.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Alexander Davern bought 3,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,047.17.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

TSE:CMG opened at C$8.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$647.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$7.04 and a 1 year high of C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.40.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.95%.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Cibc World Mkts lowered Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Financial reduced their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.13.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

