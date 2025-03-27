Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 4,320 Shares of Matthews India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:INDE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Matthews India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:INDE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.55% of Matthews India Active ETF worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews India Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $715,000.

Matthews India Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INDE opened at $27.44 on Thursday. Matthews India Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61.

Matthews India Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews India Active ETF (INDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects Indian companies capable of sustainable growth based on fundamentals. The fund follows an all-cap strategy while implementing a fundamental bottom-up approach. INDE was launched on Sep 22, 2023 and is issued by Matthews.

