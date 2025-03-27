Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 4,439 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $79.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $53.75 and a one year high of $98.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

