Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,528 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $21,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,732.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 676,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after acquiring an additional 45,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

ED opened at $107.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $109.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.46.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.89%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

