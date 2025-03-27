Corebridge Financial Inc. Takes $10.54 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,335,575,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,600,000. Amundi boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 194.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 750,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,812,000 after purchasing an additional 495,087 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,197,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,788,000 after purchasing an additional 297,035 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $576.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $257.56 and a one year high of $652.63. The firm has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.55.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

