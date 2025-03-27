CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CPPGroup (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (32.07) (($0.41)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CPPGroup had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%.
CPPGroup Trading Down 1.8 %
LON CPP traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 83.50 ($1.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495. CPPGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 190 ($2.45). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.50.
CPPGroup Company Profile
