CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CPPGroup (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (32.07) (($0.41)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CPPGroup had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%.

CPPGroup Trading Down 1.8 %

LON CPP traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 83.50 ($1.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495. CPPGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 190 ($2.45). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.50.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPP Group is a technology-driven assistance company that creates embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services that reduce disruption to everyday life for millions of people across the world, at the time and place they are needed. CPP Group is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

