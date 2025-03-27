CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. CV shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,672 shares changing hands.
CV Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About CV
CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.
