CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVI. Mizuho upped their price target on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.00.

CVI traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 185,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $38.07.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. Analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CVR Energy

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 878,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $16,027,369.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,570,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,163,322.25. The trade was a 1.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,492,540 shares of company stock valued at $27,049,928 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 103.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

