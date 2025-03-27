Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.28 and last traded at $35.14. Approximately 12,304 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 3,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.
Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 million, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.04.
Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
About Democratic Large Cap Core ETF
The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.
