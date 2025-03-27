Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Dime Community Bancshares has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 169,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,502. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,031.25. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,815 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $306,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,986.40. This trade represents a 20.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,729 shares of company stock valued at $48,021 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

