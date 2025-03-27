Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.000-5.500 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.100-1.250 EPS.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $137.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.13.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.89.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.