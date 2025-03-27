Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Upgraded by Argus to Hold Rating

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.