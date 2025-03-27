Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires 12,976 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National accounts for 1.6% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $20,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $3,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 41,533 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Lincoln National by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 39,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 741,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 486,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNC. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

