Easterly Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,273,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,916,000 after acquiring an additional 166,501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,537,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,937,000 after purchasing an additional 243,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,884,000 after purchasing an additional 100,761 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,590,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,648,000 after buying an additional 373,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,673.72. This represents a 0.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bahram Akradi bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,662,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,586,308.48. This trade represents a 2.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.16). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 35.02%.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

