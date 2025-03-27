Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys 30,767 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robotti Robert increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 47,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,105,000 after buying an additional 279,280 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 42,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 127,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 41,514 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE AGI opened at $25.82 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 14.49%.

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.