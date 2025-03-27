Easterly Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,021 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $5,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,649,000 after purchasing an additional 164,800 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,855,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Jackson Financial stock opened at $87.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.77. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $115.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,852.68. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

