Easterly Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,858 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $47.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.13%.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $224,153.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,137.16. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,774.72. This represents a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

