easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

easyJet Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

