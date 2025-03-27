Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.52. Approximately 338,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,413,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,100,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,942,000 after purchasing an additional 309,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,881,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,228,000 after buying an additional 136,594 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,137 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 6,040,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,826,000 after acquiring an additional 738,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,971,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,389 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

