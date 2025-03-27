Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $32,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.94.
Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $113.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average of $119.46.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
