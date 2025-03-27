Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Issues Earnings Results

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 71.48%. The company had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter.

Energy Focus Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of EFOI opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $10.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

