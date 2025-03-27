Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.22 and traded as high as C$2.25. Entrée Resources shares last traded at C$2.21, with a volume of 84,381 shares changing hands.

Entrée Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$311.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.14, a quick ratio of 40.62 and a current ratio of 17.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.23.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

