EntryPoint Capital LLC Decreases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 465.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,835.55. The trade was a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PPG opened at $111.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.45. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.25 and a 12-month high of $145.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

