EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $347,000 Stock Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 147.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,812 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Alight by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alight during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alight by 44.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of Alight stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Alight Announces Dividend

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Alight had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Alight’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALIT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim purchased 22,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,004.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,004.68. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,573,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,594.71. The trade was a 6.79 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 125,092 shares of company stock worth $807,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Alight Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

