EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $334,000 in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.36. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $21.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $85.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.39 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCMD. B. Riley lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tactile Systems Technology

In related news, VP Kristie Burns sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $70,759.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,717.20. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Reuvers sold 10,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $159,147.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,806.10. This trade represents a 4.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $285,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

