EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New $363,000 Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,921,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 128,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 66,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. Argus raised shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Wendy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

Wendy’s Stock Up 1.3 %

WEN stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

