EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $81.00 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.93.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

