Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.93 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 37.30 ($0.48). Everyman Media Group shares last traded at GBX 37.30 ($0.48), with a volume of 2,892 shares.

Everyman Media Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.09. The company has a market capitalization of £33.10 million, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.52.

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.