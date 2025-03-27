Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.7% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). 55,595,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average session volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

EVOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.80) target price on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £244.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.69.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,133.00). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

