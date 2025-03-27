ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. ExlService has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,779. This represents a 28.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,554,781.60. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 55,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,448,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

