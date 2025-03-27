Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.88 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fidelity Asian Values had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 3.04%.

Fidelity Asian Values Stock Performance

Shares of FAS stock opened at GBX 504.54 ($6.50) on Thursday. Fidelity Asian Values has a 1 year low of GBX 467.25 ($6.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 549.86 ($7.08). The firm has a market cap of £351.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 495 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 500.31.

About Fidelity Asian Values

Fidelity Asian Values PLC provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.

The Trust favours smaller companies as this gives it the opportunity to find mispriced businesses, the “winners of tomorrow”, before they become well known.

With more than 18,000 listed companies in Asia – which is more than the rest of the world put together – there is a huge opportunity for a fundamental research driven stock picker who can fully utilise Fidelity’s extensive locally based analyst team.

