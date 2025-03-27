Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Progressive by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,735,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,781,000 after acquiring an additional 79,514 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $272.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $201.34 and a 1 year high of $292.99.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Bank of America cut their price objective on Progressive from $318.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $264.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $2,194,878.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,691,485.60. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $164,870.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,465.20. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,255 shares of company stock valued at $16,877,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.