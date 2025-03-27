Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $12,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1,005.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,937,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,899,000 after buying an additional 1,761,983 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Fortive by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,041,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,701,000 after acquiring an additional 977,428 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1,014.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 924,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,984,000 after acquiring an additional 841,671 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Fortive by 59.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,359,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,271,000 after acquiring an additional 505,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,785,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,036,000 after purchasing an additional 326,652 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

Fortive stock opened at $75.17 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $86.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 196,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $15,763,884.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,509,043.38. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $2,530,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,296.36. The trade was a 29.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

