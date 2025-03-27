Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $139.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $123.84 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.58 and its 200 day moving average is $136.06.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.75%.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at $357,420. This trade represents a 49.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.