Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $139.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $123.84 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.58 and its 200 day moving average is $136.06.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at $357,420. This trade represents a 49.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

