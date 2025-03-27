Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 18,530 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 565.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 152,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 129,439 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 233,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 98,213 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.0977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

