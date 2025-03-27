Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 4,810 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

Allstate Stock Up 0.5 %

ALL opened at $209.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.54. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $212.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

